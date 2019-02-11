Menu
Jamie Carragher says Maurizio Sarri is turning Chelse into Arsenal
Soccer

Legend’s ultimate insult for ‘weak’ Blues

11th Feb 2019 8:10 AM

Manchester City thrashed Chelsea 6-0 on Sunday and Jamie Carragher didn't hold back with his criticism, comparing them to Arsene Wenger's Arsenal after a woeful first half.

A Sergio Aguero double after Raheem Sterling's opener was followed by a strike from Ilkay Gundogan to leave Chelsea reeling - and with 45 minutes still to play. City went on to score twice more, with Aguero completing his hat-trick and Sterling grabbing a second.

It was a stunning display from City but Carragher said Chelsea hadn't been mentally strong enough.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has spoken publicly about his struggles to motivate the Chelsea players and Carragher said they were more reminiscent of the Arsenal teams who have suffered heavy defeats in big games under Arsene Wenger in recent years.

"City have been outstanding, but this has been as bad as anything from Chelsea this season," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"It's only halfway through Sarri's first season but the worst thing I can say is it looks like he has turned Chelsea into Arsenal.

"The Arsenal team that has got battered away from home in the last seven or eight years because they have been too weak. You couldn't say that about Chelsea in the past, but this looks like a weak team.

"The first goal is criminal from [Marcos] Alonso. It's so casual three or four minutes into a big game. He was not switched on at all."

 

arsenal chelsea english premier league epl jamie carragher maurizio sarri
