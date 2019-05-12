Teddy steals show after miraculous Mitchell comeback

LATRELL Mitchell gave the entire state of NSW a scare at the home of Queensland rugby league.

The NRL's form player limped from the field with what looked to be a serious groin injury after diving to score a try in the 28th minute during the Roosters' 30-24 win against Canberra at Suncorp Stadium.

Mitchell could barely walk from the field but somehow returned to play midway through the second half which would no doubt have given Blues coach Brad Fittler relief with NSW already in the midst of a crippling centre crisis.

The Raiders then almost staged a comeback of greater significance than Mitchell's.

After trailing 30-6 after 43 minutes, the Raiders crawled their way back to score three tries in 17 minutes against a tiring Roosters team to trail by six with nine minutes left in the match.

The Raiders had an opportunity to draw the scores level but winger Nick Cotric threw a forward pass to Jarrod Croker which would have given the skipper a chance to send the game into golden point.

Mitchell was not the only scare for the Roosters. Winger Daniel Tupou - who is in contention for a Blues recall - failed to finish the first half because of a neck injury. He was taken to hospital for what Roosters officials described as a precaution.

Latrell Mitchell down with a groin injury.

Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner lasted just 12 minutes before being taken from the field because of concussion, meaning the Roosters left edge spent large chunks of the match on the sidelines.

The Roosters' five-day turnaround before playing Broncos on Friday would all but mean Cordner will miss that clash.

SUBLIME TEDDY

Only injuries to his teammates could overshadow the performance of James Tedesco. The NSW and Kangaroos fullback starred laying on three tries, scoring one, running for 201 metres and also providing a line break assist in a sublime performance.

James Tedesco was superb for the Roosters against the Raiders. Picture: AAP

RAIDERS WOES

There were fears Canberra winger Jordan Rapana would be sidelined for an extended period with a serious knee injury. But the Raiders hope Rapana injured his posterior cruciate ligament rather than the more serious ACL after he dropped to the ground untouched while chasing a kick.

PENALTY TRY

Mitchell was awarded a penalty try after he fumbled the ball over the try line when Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad lashed out with his boot. In a desperate attempt to prevent the try the Canberra fullback flew in with his boot, collecting the wrist of Mitchell to concede the penalty try.

WIGHTON GETS ONE

Jack Wighton has made a seamless transition into the No.6 jersey but surprisingly the try to Jarrod Croker was just his first try assist of the season. Wighton delivered a pass for Croker to get on the outside of Joseph Manu for the 10th minute try. Wighton scored a try of his own after Manu struggled with a bouncing ball.