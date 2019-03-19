James Bond’s latest ride revealed

SUPERSPY James Bond has driven everything from Toyotas and Land Rovers to a Citroen 2CV and Ford Mustang.

But he's best known for smashing and crashing his way away from the baddies in an Aston Martin, something that first appeared in the third of the long running blockbuster franchise.

But the Aston Martin reportedly set to power Daniel Craig in his last appearance as 007 will have an eco-friendly twist - it won't have an engine.

Reports from the UK suggest Bond will drive an Aston Martin Rapide E, the upcoming electric version of the brand's Rapide four-door sports sedan.

Replacing its V12 engine with a bank of batteries and two electric motors producing 450kW, the Rapide E is claimed to hit 100km/h in about four seconds on the way to a top speed of 250km/h.

Just 155 of the first electric Aston Martin will be built with the first being delivered late in 2019.

James Bond’s next car could be the electric Rapid E.

Best Bond has some time on his hands, though, because charging the 65kWh battery would take many hours, although the Rapide E does have a fast charging option.

However, to reach its full fast charging needs the Rapide E requires an 800V/100kW charging outlet, something unlikely to be available in a remote part of Norway where one of the chase scenes will apparently be filmed.

Still, it's claimed to travel more than 320km between charges, plenty long enough to shake off the villains - especially once a few of the legendary Bond gadgets are deployed.

Insiders working on the film, which is due to begin filming within months ahead of a release on April 8, 2020, have been quoted as saying putting Bond in an electric car for the first time is the work of incoming director Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American to direct a Bond flick and someone described as "a total tree-hugger".

The former director of smash hit TV series True Detective, Fukunaga is reportedly passionate about the environment.

The custodian of the multi-billion dollar movie franchise, Eon Productions, is also said to believe the time is right for Bond to go a bit green.

"Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled too PC but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero-emission vehicle," an insider told The Sun.