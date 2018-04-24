James Blundell back in Gladstone

MELODY MAKER: James Blundell will be performing at the GECC Tuesday morning

JAMES BLUNDELL hasn't been to Gladstone for a while but he has fond memories of the Harbour City.

"I toured here with the Delltones in 1988 and a few years after that my partner was working in Biloela so we came here for some R&R," he said.

In the 1990's the boy from Stanthorpe shot to stardom with the hit album and song, This Road and the single Way Out West with James Reyne.

A gifted storyteller, he recalled the song Down on the Farm recounted his first real crush with a young girl, Rebecca.

"Years later we caught up with each other and as of eight weeks ago she's officially back in my life," he said.

Even more amazing is the fact that Rebecca's best friend had married James Reyne, who accompanied James in the song Way out West.

When asked about career highlights he quickly replied, "Prior to Saturday night, I could have said meeting Joni Mitchell or touring with Kris Kristofferson, but last weekend I stood on an outback stage under the stars with two Rocky boys, Busby Marou, and my son singing Way Out West and that was great, it was so quintessentially Queensland."

James will be performing at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on Tuesday, singing songs with great stories and telling them the way you would around a camp-fire.

The songs have been stripped to their core, allowing the stories to breathe and emotions take flight.

Doors open at 9.30am with morning tea at 10am. Tickets $15.