Jam-packed Gladstone netball grand final program

Rivals Tracy Calis and Melanie Dyball will meet again in tonight's grand final between Vallys Stars and Yaralla Falcons.

NETBALL: Valleys Stars simply want to stop the rot.

Their fierce rivals Yaralla Falcons are striving for a fourth-straight flag.

Valleys' evergreen veteran Tracey Calis won't have any other grand finals to worry about tomorrow afternoon and evening.

"Last year we had a hockey grand final that I played in and it went into overtime," she said.

That put the Valleys team behind the eightball as Falcons swooped early and Valleys never recovered.

"We need to get off to a good start and need to win our centre passes and capitalise on turnovers," Calis said.

The Valleys have welcomed back class defender Yasmin Ramsay, centre Nikita Laburniy and shooter Suzette Meiring.

The team also have Rockhampton recruit Kelly Hansen who has added a different dimension to the Valleys' attack.

Yaralla Falcons' seasoned centre Melanie Dyball said to be consistent would be the key.

"We're quietly confident and we have a few different combinations," Dyball said.

"I think the keys for Valleys will be Yasmin (Ramsay) and Tracey (Calis)."

Falcons have lost two key players, Sheena Gilmour and Sue Tulloch, but that is offset with the intrusion of juniors.

"We have five juniors in our Falcons team. Three of them will be backing up from playing a grand final in the junior team Flamingoes that I coach," Dyball said.

Dyball and Calis will also be rivals off the court because both are opposing coaches of their respective Yaralla Flamingos and Valleys Bronze Cadet One junior teams.

"I call my Falcons team my family. Not only are they all amazing players but we are all great friends. We trust and respect each other on court," Dyball said.

It's a grand day

Grand finals

2pm: Yaralla Swans v Valleys Rubies (J4) Ct 8; Calliope Teal v Yaralla Kingfishers (J3) Ct 7; Valleys Garnets v Yaralla Lorikeets (J2) Ct 6; Yaralla Swifts v Yaralla Owls (J1) Ct 2; Valleys Silver v Yaralla Bluejays (C3) Ct 1;

3pm: Yaralla Budgies v Yaralla Herons (C2) Ct 2; Yaralla Flamingos v Valleys Bronze (C1) Ct 1

4pm: Storm v Valleys Opals (Sr 4) Ct 7; Valleys Asteroids v Aces (Sr 3) Ct 6; Yaralla Kestrels v Lakers (Sr 2) Ct 1

5pm: March pass and junior presentations

6pm: Yaralla Falcons v Valleys Stars (Sr 1) Ct 1

8-11pm: Live entertainment

2-6pm: jumping castle and $5 for unlimited rides