Jam-pack your day with Gladstone's delights

Artwork by Art by Rebecca Jane (cat not included) depicting the 'Feast on East' markets.

Feast on East Markets

Check out the live entertainment, local art, handmade crafts and cuisine at these all day markets set in the beautiful park lands known as the East Shores Precinct.

Rebecca Knowles (Art by Rebecca Jane) will be at the Feast on East Markets today as a new stall- holder.

She creates delightful artworks which make wonderful souvenirs.

Tondoon Botanic Gardens

Take a relaxing walk through beautiful gardens and treat yourself to a coffee and snack at Savour the Flavour (which is located in the gardens). While you're there, why not check out the exhibition by local art group: Friends in Art, on display at the garden's gallery. The exhibition is inspired by the gardens themselves.

Round Gladstone Trail

Follow the Round Gladstone Trail which is made up of self-guided trails which traverse the banks of Police Creek and the bushland of Gladstone and Tondoon Botanic Gardens. The trails reach a total length of 20 kilometres and can be travelled on foot, bike or horseback.

The Giant that Never Sleeps Exhibition

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum offers a premier cultural experience for visitors with its ever-changing exhibits of art and history on display. Right now visitors can learn all about the impact Queensland Alumina Limited has had on the development of Gladstone with The Giant that Never Sleeps exhibition, marking 50 years since the establishment of QAL in Gladstone.

Tannum Sands

Why not hire a car and see a bit more of the region. Tannum Sands is just 20 kilometres from Gladstone and offers beautiful beaches and recreation areas. There's a playground and open grassy spaces for playing ball. Other facilities include barbecues and beach showers.

Lake Awoonga

This local attraction is well worth a visit. Allow enough time to hire a small boat and head out on the water. Here you'll see plenty of wildlife and beautiful mountain ranges.