Jailed man in 22 hour lock down for 'his own safety'

A GLADSTONE man who had to be under a 22 hour lock down in jail is set to be released on parole next month.

Corey Michael Jessop-Warnes appeared via video at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to several charges including the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The court was told the 20-year-old had spent the past 125 days in custody. During that time he was in a 22-hour detention unit lockdown "for his own safety”.

Before the most recent offending, Jessop-Warnes was on an intensive correction order and Supreme court bail, the court was told.

Late last year the address he was living at in Gladstone was deemed unsuitable by police and Jessop-Warnes faced having his bail revoked and spending more time in jail.

This led Jessop-Warnes to his offending on October 13, 2018. Instead of risking going to prison, Jessop-Warnes planned to run away.

About 12.40am police saw the man driving at speed through an intersection through a red light.

Jessop-Warnes sped down Philip St on the wrong side of the road for more than 500m.

The court was told it was dark and the road conditions were poor after heavy rain.

Police found Jessop-Warnes about 1.15am on Glenlyon Rd.

Police activated their lights and sirens but Jessop-Warnes sped up and drove through another red light.

He was arrested a short time later. The court was told Jessop-Warnes suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome, reactive attachment disorder and Tourette syndrome.

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder refers to a range of problems caused by exposure of a fetus to alcohol during pregnancy.

Reactive attachment disorder is a rare condition of emotional dysfunction, in which a baby or child cannot form a bond with its parents or caregivers due to early neglect or mistreatment.

The court was told the man had a disadvantaged upbringing in life and was a father himself.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Jessop-Warnes to serve 15 months in jail with parole release March 13, 2019.