Jailed Kleenmaid director’s win in court of appeal

Former Kleenmaid director Bradley Young was sentenced to nine years’ jail in 2016.

A FRAUDULENT Sunshine Coast businessman could be out of jail sooner after the Queensland Court of Appeal ruled six months should be shaved off his sentence.

Former Kleenmaid director Bradley Wendell Young was sentenced to nine years' jail after a jury found him guilty of fraud and 17 insolvent trading charges during one of Queensland's longest criminal trials in 2016.

Young was found to have dishonestly obtained a $13 million loan from Westpac and to have incurred debts of about $4.2 million while insolvent.

Andrew and Bradley Young in 2009 just after it was decided Kleenmaid would be liquidated.

His older brother Andrew Young will be sentenced next week in Brisbane District Court after being found guilty of 19 fraud and insolvent trading charges.

Another former director, Gary Collier Armstrong, copped seven years' jail in 2015 for his role in the financial scandal.

Bradley Young pleaded not guilty to all charges but was ultimately convicted and sentenced to nine years, with parole eligibility after six years and three months.

At the end of the 18-week trial, packed with 4000 documents and 53 witnesses, Brisbane Judge Brad Farr said Young had shown "callous disregard" for those affected by the company's collapse.

Young took the decision to the Court of Appeal challenging his sentence and convictions on 17 grounds and argued that fresh evidence - arising out of his brother's trial - revealed a miscarriage of justice.

Young said evidence given by the Crown's key witness, Deloitte liquidator Richard Hughes, changed "fundamentally" between his and his brother's trials when he was testifying about the cash flow status of Edis - an arm of the Kleenmaid group.

Young argued that Mr Hughes's inconsistency proved he could not have known the debt incurred by Edis could not be repaid and he was therefore not acting dishonestly.

The Court of Appeal was not convinced that Young's conviction should be overturned on any of the issues he raised.

The court however did find Young's non-parole period was too high and ordered it be reduced from 21 months to 15 months.

Young will now be eligible for parole from 5 May, 2022. - NewsRegional