Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An inmate has escaped from the Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
An inmate has escaped from the Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

JAILBREAK: Inmate on the loose in Townsville

by SAM FLANAGAN
22nd Jun 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are currently searching for an inmate who broke out of the Townsville Correctional Centre this morning.

Queensland Police were notified Daryl McLennan had absconded from the male farm around 4.30am.

He is serving 4 years 8 months for enter dwelling without violence or threats.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they are currently working with Queensland Corrective Services to locate McLennan.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the inmate, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mr McLennan's details are below:

Height - 176 cms

Daryl McLennan has absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre.
Daryl McLennan has absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre.

Weight - 96kgs

Build: Medium

Complexion- Dark

Eyes- Hazel

Hair- Dark brown

Body Markings:

Left side of neck - crazie bone

Left arm - b on inner lower arm

Left hand - 1965 across knuckles

Right hand - 1967 across knuckles

editors picks prison townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: How industry has shaped Gladstone

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: How industry has shaped Gladstone

        News The Observer looks at how our biggest industry players have changed over the decades.

        • 22nd Jun 2020 8:34 AM
        Multimillion dollar boost to flood proof Gladstone-Monto Rd

        premium_icon Multimillion dollar boost to flood proof Gladstone-Monto Rd

        News “Local construction projects is crucial for maintaining jobs and economic growth...

        $4M Titan takes Gladstone engineering to new heights

        premium_icon $4M Titan takes Gladstone engineering to new heights

        News One of only three in Australia, the German engineered mill is bigger than a double...

        Do you think Queensland’s border should reopen?

        premium_icon Do you think Queensland’s border should reopen?

        News We asked your view and the responses were mixed.