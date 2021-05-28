Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A series of raids across South East Queensland jails has resulted in 17 arrests and dozens of charges being laid. Picture: Sarah Marshall
A series of raids across South East Queensland jails has resulted in 17 arrests and dozens of charges being laid. Picture: Sarah Marshall
News

Jail raid nabs 17 people on drug charges

by Darren Cartwright
28th May 2021 3:26 PM | Updated: 3:53 PM

A 69-year-old woman is among 17 people nabbed in a major bust across South East Queensland jails that allegedly recovered drugs and a stolen vehicle collectively worth half a million dollars.

The 17 are facing 45 charges after detectives from the Corrective Services investigation unit raided jails in Brisbane, Caboolture and the Gold Coast targeting drug trafficking.

Officers located drugs, including methamphetamine, cannabis, steroids and prescription medicine, and a stolen vehicle with a combined value of about $500,000, police said in a statement on Friday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Sierra Yellow and involved eight search warrants.

A 69-year-old Sandgate woman has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs and four counts of supplying dangerous drugs within a correctional facility.

The woman is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 29.

The remaining 16 people have been charged with a collective 40 drug and property-related offences.

A male prisoner has been charged with trafficking and supplying drugs within a correctional facility.

All 16 are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court over the coming weeks.

Operation Sierra Yellow was a 12-month investigation into the supply of dangerous drugs into Queensland correctional centres and among the general community, police said.

Originally published as Jail raid nabs 17 people on drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1770 festival labelled great success

        Premium Content 1770 festival labelled great success

        News The 2021 Seventeen-Seventy Festival was labelled a “great success” after the event attracted more than 1700 people to the region.

        Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        Premium Content Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        News “We try and make sure the food we put out, that we would be happy with it.”

        Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Premium Content Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Politics “What we need to do is concentrate on fixing this wall, these gates in Biloela and...

        Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        News The woman, mid-20s, was entrapped in her vehicle for some time