Jade’s business to fill a looming gap in music market

Jade Barwick's business 'Jades Strings Studio' has expanded to take orders for instruments and accessories.

WITH hopes of filling a looming gap in the music market in Gladstone, Jade Barwick has expanded her business.

Four years ago Jade kickstarted her business, Jades Strings Studio, and has since been teaching stringed instrument students.

But about six weeks ago, after hearing that Willy Ed’s Music Accessories was closing at the end of October, Jade decided to sell instruments and accessories too.

“I’ve always wanted to expand. I just saw the right time in the market to expand I guess,” Jade said.

She will stock instruments and accessories from her home-based business in Tannum Sands.

“At the moment we have in stock guitars, ukuleles and violins but we can order in instruments that people need,” Jade said.

She said she could even order in larger instruments like cellos and pianos.

While Jade is still in Year 11, she has an undeniable passion for music and hopes to continue managing her business on the sideline until she graduates high school next year.

It is then that she hopes to open a shop front.

Until that time, Jade said she aimed to bring her business to the Beach Arts Music markets and PCYC markets in the near future.

In between markets, anyone interested in ordering or buying an instrument or music accessories can contact Jade on her business’s Facebook page Jades Strings Studio or by calling 0474 075 950.