Jack's shooting country star

SHOOTING STAR: Jack Viljoen is making three music videos which will be released next year. Frycandy

JACK Viljoen is quite at home on the stage, but the local musician found himself in front of the cameras this week as filming began for his first music videos.

"It's a dream come true," he said.

"I've waited so long to do this, literally 25 to 30 years, and now it's finally happening."

With the assistance of a regional arts development funding grant Mr Viljoen was able to hire local film director Clifton Schulke and photographer Brad Fry.

"I'm really glad to be using locals to produce the video's," he said.

"Clifton has won prizes in the Capricorn Film Festival and really knows what he's doing.

"The guys have been so great and have given me a lot of confidence."

"They've created a very relaxed atmosphere so being in front of the camera wasn't daunting at all.

"I'm interacting with the camera like I'm telling a story to someone."

The team will be producing three music videos.

"We started filming My Friend the Fiddler today," Mr Viljoen said.

"It's a very personal song I wrote about my mate Stu Watson who is a member of Bullamakanka and played with Slim Dusty and Anne Kirkpatrick."

This weekend numerous local locations will be the background for the songs As Cool as Johnny Cash' and 'Rain'.

"Saturday we'll be heading out to the Boyne Valley to film at the historical cottage in Ubobo and Many Peaks Hotel," Mr Viljoen said.

"Tomorrow night we'll be shooting at the Ubobo Hall with a crowd and we'll have a a BBQ and a sing song afterwards.

"Sunday morning we'll be in the old hotel at the Calliope Historical Village."

Ironically, they will have to wait until the dry season returns to film parts of the third song 'Rain'.

"To find the right landscape for that video we'll need to wait until it dries out again," Mr Viljoen said.

The videos should be ready for release early next year.

"We'll have the premiere at the Gladstone Art Gallery, then I'll start promoting them publicly and on Youtube and see where it takes us," Mr Viljoen said.

"The wheels are turning slowly, but we're getting there."