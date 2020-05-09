Menu
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is standing aside from her ministerial duties after learning of a CCC investigation.
Jackie Trad to stand aside from ministerial duties

by Domanii Cameron, The Sunday Mail (Qld)
9th May 2020 11:59 AM
DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad will stand aside from her ministerial duties after learning the CCC is investigating allegations into the recruitment of a principal at a Brisbane school.

She will contest her seat of South Brisbane.

Ms Trad gave a short statement and did not take questions.

"Late yesterday I was advised by the CCC that they are conducting an investigation into the recruitment and selection process for the principal of the Inner City South State Secondary College.

"Subsequently last night I advised the premier.

"I will cooperate fully with this investigation.

"It will provide me with an opportunity to set the record straight with this matter.

"Let me be clear - no applicant to the principal position was known to me in any capacity, personally, political or professional.

"Further I have never expressed a view to anyone on who should fill that role.

"To ensure that this is not a distraction for the premier and for the Labor Government, I advised the premier last night I would be standing aside from my ministerial duties until the investigation is completed.

"I fully intend on running for the seat of South Brisbane and ensuring strong progressive leadership for our community."

It follows allegations Ms Trad interfered in the independent appointment of a school principal in her electorate.

Ms Trad has previously denied she had anything to do with the dumping of Tracey Cook - who had earlier been chosen to head the new City South State Secondary College in Ms Trad's South Brisbane seat - following a meeting she had with her.

LNP education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie referred Ms Trad to the CCC in November.

It has been assessing the matter since then.

