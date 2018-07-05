Jack Viljoen draws on his South African heritage for new EP

PASSION: Musician Jack Viljoen is releasing an EP titled Ek wil sing, on August 5.

LOCAL musician Jack Viljoen grew up in South Africa, near Kruger National Park in a region of mines and power stations which was part of the Transvaal.

For his soon-to-be-released EP, he's drawn on memories of his upbringing to create a series of poetic Afrikaans songs.

"My dad's family had nine brothers and sisters and they'd all play (instruments) and sing and carry on," Viljoen said.

"They'd get together and make a lot of music.

It would sound really good at the beginning of the night but as the whisky flowed, it would start to get really bad.

"We all just had a ball."

Viljoen's EP, to be released on August 5 and titled Ek wil sing (which translates as "I want to sing") features five original songs, some of them first started many years ago.

Viljoen wants to reach out the South African community in Australia.

He wrote the songs for his countrymen also living in Australia.

We love life here but you still miss your own culture and music and your own language, he said.

"Afrikaans is my first language and it has a very poetic quality in the way you can put thoughts together and the way you can use Afrikaans phrases."

Viljoen plays the guitar and harmonica throughout the EP. He said the harmonica stood in well for the button accordion, an instrument often featured in Afrikaans music.

"It's got a bit of country feel, a bit of a pop feel," he said.

"It's so exciting (to release it), the creative process is phenomenal."

Not long ago, Viljoen heard renowned South African singer Mathys Roets was planning a trip to Australia.

Viljoen has considered Roets one of his idols and he got in touch with the singer to see if he'd be willing to play a concert in Gladstone with him.

Roets said yes and Viljoen has timed the EP release to coincide with the concert date.

Roets sings Leonard Cohen and Neil Diamond as well as Afrikaans songs, Viljoen said the concert would be bilingual.

"I'm hoping it will be the first of many visits we get here in Gladstone from South African artists," he said.

Jack's EP Ek wil sing will be available on iTunes on August 5

To book tickets for the concert with Mathys Roets contact Jack on: 0402 169 465 email: jacksmailbox@y7mail.com or Facebook: Jack Entertainment.