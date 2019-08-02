WATCH LIVE: Jack to break silence on doping scandal

Shayna Jack has met with ASADA this morning as she looks to clear her name after testing positive to a banned substance ahead of the world swimming championships.

The 20-year-old denies knowingly taking the non-steroidal anabolic agent Ligandrol having initially cited personal reasons for leaving the competition only for her positive drugs test to later be leaked to the media.

In today's meeting, she will learn how much of the banned substance was detected in her system.

She arrived flanked by her mother and her legal representative but made no comment to the media pack awaiting her.

Shayne Jack on her way into meet ASADA



She's expected to provide a list of all the supplements and foods she was consuming at the time of the out-of-competition test, on June 26.

There is no expectation of sanctions being confirmed nor is today's meeting considered a hearing, but Jack is facing a maximum ban of four years.

Until now, Jack has spoken only through a statement that she released on Instagram, in which she defiantly claimed: "I did not and would not cheat and will continue to fight to clear my name.

"Every day I wake up and have a rollercoaster of a day," she wrote.

"Some days I am okay and others I am not."

After meeting with ASADA, Jack will address the media.

COVER-UP

Swimming Australia have been heavily criticised for their handling of the scandal and accused of a cover-up having failed to make the information public.

The governing body claimed it couldn't, under anti-doping legislation, reveal the positive test until Jack or ASADA made it known.

Jack is in a "tough position" to clear herself of doping, federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck says.

But Colbeck says he's satisfied with the handling of Jack's positive test to a banned substance ahead of the world swimming championships.

"Obviously Shayna is in a pretty tough position right now," Colbeck told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"She will have her opportunity to put her case forward later in the week." Jack faces a four-year ban after testing positive to Ligandrol, a muscle growth agent, during an Australian swim camp ahead of the world championships in South Korea which ended last weekend.

Colbeck said he was "pretty satisfied" with ASADA's handling of the case. "We have processes in place for a very good reason," he said. "ASADA is one of the few agencies globally that has investigative capacity and I would rather spend a little bitof time finding out what sits behind it, doing an investigation which gives us an opportunity to find out the source of thisthing.

"I think that what's happened so far is pretty good.

"Obviously there will be questions asked about other events that have occurred as part of this process and part of the swim meet." Colbeck said the government was justifiably at arms-length from anti-doping procedures.

"It's not right for me to judge and it's not right for me to be involved in that process," he said.

"We have got an independent agency that deals with those matters. "We quite rightly have a separation of process there.

"My conversations with ASADA have been very good.

"I think we are one of the world leaders in respect of anti-doping sports integrity.

"We want to continue to improve that ... we want to see a clean sport, that's the most important thing."

An exhausted Shayna Jack during the Australian Dolphins team training camp