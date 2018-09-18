Menu
ROLL OUT THE BARREL: Gavin Hofstetter polished and cut the donation slot into the beer barrel donated by Central Lane hotel's publican Rick Adams. Mike Richards GLA170918QENS
Jack of the drought? Here's how you can help

Gregory Bray
18th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

WE'VE all heard of Sister City's, but Sister Pubs is a new concept which could soon take off thanks to Central Lane Hotel's Rick Adams.

When times are tough you find out who your mates are, even if you haven't met them yet.

Mr Adams said he couldn't stand by and do nothing to help our farmers during the drought.

"I'm from far north Queensland,” he said.

"I grew up on a grazing property and know what they're going through.

"There's enough causes getting stock food out the farmers, but they're working like drover's dogs and need a bit of a break.

"We wanted to do something to help them take their minds off the drought, even if it was just for one night.”

After seeing Yaraka publican's Chris and Kerry Gimblett on Australian Story he had an idea.

"I started making some calls and a friend of a friend put me onto the pub at Yaraka,” Mr Adams said.

"Chris and Kerry immediately jumped on board with my idea to raise a bar tab to distribute to struggling farmers in their area.

"Yaraka is located 200km south of Longreach and the couple have been working hard to put it on the tourist map.

"But they had one condition, that the money raised goes to the Progress Association to put on a party for the Yaraka locals.”

Mr Adams has had a 50lt keg modified and put it on his bar to collect donations for the Yaraka community .

"My mate Gav from Balis Australia sheetmetal, cut the keg for us,” Mr Adams said.

"Iron Jack beer were happy to take part too which was how we came up with the tag line, Jack of the Drought.

"It's the perfect tag for the campaign.”

The first of $1500 was made by the Central Lane Hotel to kick things off.

"For every parmy sold we'll donate a buck, for every keg of Iron Jack beer we'll deposit $10,” Mr Adams said.

"We're hoping to raise $5000 for the Yaraka locals and handing it over to them for their big celebration on 15 December.”

Mr Adams said he has been surprised by community support.

"Our regulars have been popping their spare change into the keg,” he said.

"But we've had people come in who don't drink and happily put money into the keg.

"It's pretty good when people we've never met in Gladstone want to help a community most of us have never been too.

"That's mateship.”

