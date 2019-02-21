Bird to lead Broncos against Wynnum Manly

Jack Bird to make his return to the field against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

BRISBANE Broncos star Jack Bird will make his long-awaited return from injury to lead the NRL side in its pre-season trial match against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls at Kougari Oval on Saturday.

Bird is not the only big name set to take the field for the Broncos, who will play a star-studded line-up including Alex Glenn, David Fifita and Tevita Pangai Jr.

The trial will be the ultimate test for the Seagulls ahead of their season kick-off against the Sunshine Coast on March 9, with the club hellbent on returning to the Intrust Super Cup finals after three seasons in the wilderness.

Seagulls chief executive Hanan Laban said Saturday's match was a huge occasion for the club and the community.

"Usually the Broncos have an overseas trip at the same time as our annual trial, so we usually don't get that many stars playing in the game," he said.

"But this year we have some current stars and future stars of the game actually playing in our own backyard, so it's going to be a massive night.

"For rugby league fans and Seagulls fans to have this opportunity to see these types of players at Kougari and take on their team in the Seagulls at their home ground is something that doesn't come around very often."

Wynnum Manly Seagulls recruits Pat Sipley, Junior Pauga and Matiu Love-Henry. Picture: Richard Walker/AAP

Kougari Oval fits a capacity of 4500 people and Laban said he expected that number to be pushed for the trial match.

It will also be the first opportunity for Wynnum Manly fans to see some of the new talent on this year's roster in the green, red and white.

Rugby league clubs on the Redlands including Redlands Rugby League and Capalaba Warriors are feeder clubs for the Seagulls.

Visit wynnumseagulls.com.au for tickets.