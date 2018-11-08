Adam Harvey sings up a storm with Gladstone musician

MUSICAL MATES: Jack Viljoen and Adam Harvey perform at the recent Murgon Music Muster.

MUSICAL MATES: Jack Viljoen and Adam Harvey perform at the recent Murgon Music Muster. Corna Viljoen

A GROUP of Gladstone musicians travelled south last week to take part in the Murgon Music Muster and one of them got to share the stage with Australian country music legend Adam Harvey.

Jack Viljoen said he had been invited to Murgon by Gladstone entertainer Clyde Cameron.

"Clyde and the boys from the Doghouse Band, Rob Hopkins, and Stuey Watson have been going for years," Jack said.

"This was their eighth muster and Clyde asked me to tag along."

The Muster draws artists from far and wide.

"They had some spectacular talent at the festival like Graham Rodger, Brad Butcher, Amber Goldsmith and 16-year-old Bundaberg singer Phoebe Jayand,'' Jack said.

"Heath Milner was there as well and when he appeared on The Voice, Boy George bought him a ticket to go to Nashville.

"I met him a few years ago at the Gladstone Country Music Festival√ and he's also played at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout√ too.

"He and Phoebe have big futures ahead of them."

But the main attraction of the week-long festival was singer-songwriter Adam Harvey.

"Adam was the headlining artist," Jack said.

"So I got in touch, recorded a little demo and asked if I could perform a duet with him and he said 'Yes'.

"I can't tell you what a buzz it was.

"I went backstage and we selected Waylon Jennings' song Good Hearted Woman to sing.

"We had a chat, went through the song to work out who sings what and later that evening we got to sing it to an audience of over 800 people.

"It was an amazing experience, and Adam was such a great bloke, so down to earth."

Jack will now focus on shooting his music videos with Calliope film producer Clifton Schulke.

"I'm very grateful to have received funding from the council's regional arts development fund," he said.

"This will allow me to complete three music videos of my songs over the next couple of months.

"I've also started recording my next album which should be ready by April next year.

"Plus I've got plenty to do organising next year's Boyne Valley County Music Campout in April as well."

In the meantime Jack will be happy to keep part of his busy schedule clear just in case Adam calls.