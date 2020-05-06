Jacinda praised for very mum detail in photo

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been praised after she shared a candid photo showing a wardrobe mishap relatable for working mums.

Ms Ardern posted a picture to Instagram today saying she'd been caught out as she attended daily press briefings with a spot of nappy cream on her blazer.

"Why is it only when you are the furtherest you could possibly be from a change of clothes before you notice that you have nappy cream on you?" Ms Ardern wrote.

"I'll spare everyone the details."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a COVID-19 update in Wellington on Tuesday. Picture: Mark Mitchell/Pool/Getty

Ms Ardern gave birth to her first daughter Neve in 2018, making her the first New Zealand Prime Minister to fall pregnant and welcome a child in office. She was also the second ever elected head of state to have a child while in office, after Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

Recently Ms Ardern has enjoyed global praise for her response to the coronavirus pandemic, which included the swift implementation of a harsh four-week lockdown on the citizens of the country. During the stage four lockdown period only essential services were able to continue functioning.

Following this, Ms Ardern said "widespread, undetected community transmission" of coronavirus had been eradicated.

The post has been liked more than 85,000 times and received more than 2100 comments. Many commenters praised the leader for her actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You're the best PM - such a terrific job done with the COVID crisis! Can we adopt you?" one woman commented on the post.

"So lovely to see the human side of a politician's life - such a huge change," another wrote.

"I'm sure that's why brooches were invented," one person said.

Ms Ardern was seen later at a COVID-19 press briefing donning a brooch which seemed to cover up the nappy cream.