Jab or no jab?: Gladstone COVID vaccine debate rages on

The news of an emerging COVID-19 vaccine candidate named COVAX-19 has divided Gladstone discussion forums as the majority side with not being vaccinated.

PRIME MINISTER Scott Morrison’s announcement that a Coronavirus vaccine would be “as mandatory as you could possibly make it” has divided the Gladstone region.

Mr Morrison made the claim this week while touring the Astra Zeneca laboratories in Sydney, where currently imperative COVID-19 research and vaccine testing is taking place.

The Prime Minister said he expects a vaccine to be rolled out next year, but wants it available sooner if possible.

“I would expect it to be as mandatory as you can possibly make it,” Mr Morrison said on 3AW.

“There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds but that should be the only basis.

“I mean we’re talking about a pandemic that has destroyed you know, the global economy and taken the lives of hundreds of thousands all around the world and over 450 Australians here.

“We need the most extensive and comprehensive response to this to get Australia back to normal.”

Despite Australia recording at time of publication, over 470 deaths from COVID-19 Gladstone remains divided on whether or not they will get vaccinated.

Debate raged on local open discussion forums when the news broke that Mr Morrison wanted Australia to aim for a 95 per cent vaccination rate across the country.

Daniel Delioglanis’s post of “Opinions on covid vaccine? Will you or will you not get jabbed?

to Gladstone Open Discussion raked in over 250 comments and caused rigorous debate.

The majority of people commenting were in favour of avoiding being vaccinated.

“Nope! I’ll let everyone else be “saved” and I’ll just take my chances thanks,” Tracey Goodwin said.

“A normal vaccine isn’t tested on humans for 5 years so to think they are making one the sending straight out has me a little worried,” Sharni Dee said.

“No, I don’t trust it. I usually would but we don’t know how well it is yet so,” Rae-Leigh Fenix Bartlett said.

However, the potential vaccine has plenty of supporters in the Gladstone region too, most of which want to see their families and start playing sport again.

“Get the jab. Don’t just do it for yourself do it for the community,” Vicky Hankinson said.

“ Yep if it means we can go back travelling and seeing my family sure thing,” Noelene Bradley said.

Even Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher MP weighed into the debate.

“I don’t believe that there will be a vaccine well into next year, if it available I will be getting one,” Mr Butcher said.