Izzy won’t get Origin, Kangaroos recall

Israel Folau played for the Kangaroos in 2008, but won’t be donning the green and gold again anytime soon.

Israel Folau may be returning to rugby league but he won't be pulling on a Kangaroos or Queensland Origin jersey.

Folau has signed a one-year deal with Super League club Catalans to resurrect his career following his highly-publicised exit from rugby union.

Folau will link up with the Dragons immediately in time for the 2020 Super League season.

At 30, Folau is at the peak of his playing career and is far from a spent force on the field, although he hasn't played the 13-man code since leaving the Brisbane Broncos in 2010.

He made five Origin appearances for Queensland from 2008-10 and played eight league Tests for Australia between 2007-09.

But you won't be catching Folau wearing a Kangaroos jersey at next year's Rugby League World Cup in England.

Israel Folau scoring one of the best State of Origin tries for the Maroons in 2008. Picture: Getty Images.

While the NRL declined to comment on Folau's availability, players must be eligible to represent either NSW or Queensland in State of Origin to be available for Kangaroos selection.

While Folau has represented Queensland in the past, only NRL-contracted players are available for Origin selection.

Maroons legend Allan Langer famously returned from England to play in the 2001 Origin series, but that loophole has been closed.

Folau is of Tongan heritage and was set to play for the Mate Ma'a last year before league authorities blocked the idea.

Given he has now officially signed with a league club, Folau will be back in the mix to play for Tonga.