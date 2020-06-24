A HERVEY BAY woman was fresh out of jail for a bourbon-fuelled nightclub assault when she was caught supplying drugs, a court has been told.

Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson, 23, faced Brisbane District Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told that Aitcheson supplied ice and marijuana on 10 different occasions between February and March last year while on parole for grievous bodily harm.

Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson. Picture: Fraser Coast Chronicle.

In June 2018, Aitcheson was jailed for two years and nine months after she drunkenly assaulted a woman in a Torquay club and left her with fractures to her cheeks, nose and jaw.

Aitcheson's defence barrister told the court that some of the supplies did not take place and were only offers and the young woman had taken positive steps to address her drug and alcohol addiction.

The court was told the mother of three hoped to pursue hairdressing after her release.

Judge Paul Smith said it was clear if she did not address her addiction she would "come straight back" to the courts.

"If you get out and go back to the ice, we'll see you again," Judge Smith said.

"On the other hand, if you get out … steer clear of these drug dealers, do hairdressing, look after yourself and don't take ice, we won't see you again."

"The keys are in your hands."

Aitcheson then told Judge Smith: "I got this, yeah, I got this".

She was sentenced to 12 months' jail.

After 15 months behind bars, Aitcheson can apply for parole from today.

Originally published as 'I've got this': Jailed mum's pledge to overcome drugs