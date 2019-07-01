Ivanka’s cringe-worthy G20 intrusion

First daughter Ivanka Trump did her best to fill in for her dad at this weekend's G20 Summit but it was her involvement in one conversation that had social media up in arms.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with French President Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagarde and British Prime Minister Theresa May, Ms Trump briefly attempted to throw her two cents into the conversation.

In the 19-second snippet, uploaded to Instagram by France's presidential palace account, Mr Macron can be heard making a point about social justice.

"It's on," Ms Trump agrees.

Ms May answers the French President, adding: "As soon as you start talking about the economic aspect of it though, a lot of people start listening who wouldn't otherwise listen."

Ms Trump agrees with the British PM, saying: "And the same with the defence side I think, in terms of the whole sort of …"

Ivanka Trump speaks with world leaders and stands next to IMF director Chrstine Lagarde. Picture: Elysee Palace

As Ms Trump trails off, Ms Lagarde appears to send the President's daughter a message with her body language, turning her back to Ms Trump and staring intently at Mr Trudeau before her eyes drop to the ground.

Ms Trump then makes a gesture with her hands and finishes her point.

" … being very male dominated," she adds," So …"

The brief conversation - and Ms Trump's involvement - was blasted on social media.

Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democrat congresswoman from New York, chimed in.

"It may be shocking to some, but being someone's daughter actually isn't a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the president phones it in (and) the world moves on," Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

"The US needs our president working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn't hurt either."

Other Twitter users were quick to jump on Ms Trump's appearance at the summit.

Watch Lagarde's face when Ivanka Trump tries to get into the conversation. pic.twitter.com/qVEfdIUNZf — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 30, 2019

Earlier at the G20 summit, Ms Trump gave a speech showcasing support for helping women close the gap with men in finance and other forms of economic empowerment.

Ms Trump told the audience at the special session that the world economy would get a boost of up to $28 trillion by 2025 if women were on an equal economic footing.

The President's daughter described improving the status of women as "smart economic and defence policy".

Ivanka Trump, right, talks with people before the start of remarks from President Donald Trump to Korean business leaders in Seoul. Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After the Trumps' brief appearance at the G20 Summit, the family flew to Korea where President Donald Trump met with North Korea's Kim Jong-un at the raised line of concrete marking the border between North and South.

Mr Trump had tweeted out his last-minute invitation to Mr Kim, suggesting the North Korean leader meet him "at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" during a long-scheduled visit.

Mr Trump later said that if Mr Kim made the trip, the two would "see each other for two minutes," adding: "That's all we can. But that will be fine."

Mr Trump and Mr Kim's second summit in Hanoi earlier this year ended without a deal.

Mr Trump was joined in the Freedom House conversation with Mr Kim by his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.