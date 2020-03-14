Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Dutton's positive coronavirus test led to Ivanka Trump and William Barr avoiding public duties on Friday.
Peter Dutton's positive coronavirus test led to Ivanka Trump and William Barr avoiding public duties on Friday.
Health

Ivanka, Barr stay home after Dutton scare

by By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
14th Mar 2020 9:23 AM

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump avoided the White House and worked from home "out of an abundance of caution" after Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

US Attorney General William Barr also worked from home on Friday.

Mr Dutton was in Washington DC last week and met with US President Donald Trump's daughter and Mr Barr, raising fears they were exposed to the virus that has spread across the globe.

The White House and Justice Department downplayed the likelihood Ms Trump and Mr Barr contracted the virus.

"Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given."

Mr Barr's spokesman also said the Attorney General was not showing coronavirus symptoms.

"He is staying home today and has consulted with CDC," Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

"CDC is not recommending he be tested at this point."

Mr Trump, who declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Friday to free up more money and resources to battle the virus, may also have been exposed to the virus.

A Brazilian official tested positive just days after posing for a photo with the Mr Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Mr Trump also downplayed the likelihood of exposure on Friday and said he was not showing symptoms.

After being pressed by reporters the president conceded he will "most likely" get a test.

Mr Dutton woke up on Friday morning with a temperature and sore throat.

He admitted himself for a test which came back positive and he has remained in hospital in Queensland.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course," Mr Dutton said in a statement.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health ivanka trump peter dutton politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        premium_icon HMAS Gladstone: More than 120 sailors set to celebrate

        News President of the Gladstone Maritime Museum Lindsay Wassell estimates 90 per cent of the blokes who visit the HMAS Gladstone want to see the engine room.

        ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        premium_icon ‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

        News The area has been without a brigade for almost five months but progress is being...

        Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

        premium_icon Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

        News REFUSING to stand behind the podium because it reminded him of his Woolworths...

        CANDIDATE FORUM: Some of the best quotes from the event

        premium_icon CANDIDATE FORUM: Some of the best quotes from the event

        News “I am not about gossiping, judgement or negativity. I’m about practical ideas and...