It's your last chance to see Love Bites at the gallery

GET CREATIVE: Isla Ahern with Mother Rebecca Ahern had a great time hand painting during the recent Art Play session.

GET CREATIVE: Isla Ahern with Mother Rebecca Ahern had a great time hand painting during the recent Art Play session. R. Lush.

Closing Soon

THIS week is your last chance to see Love Bites 2018 and Anzac Day - Anniversaries at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Both exhibitions close on Saturday.

Love Bites 2018 is an exhibition of works created through the Love Bites Program which started in May last year.

Artworks were created by local high school students on paper, canvas or via digital displays.

Love Bites 2018 is an initiative of Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence

The program teaches students the value of respectful relationships and raises awareness of domestic and family violence, and sexual assault.

In Anzac Day - Anniversaries, the gallery and museum looks back at three significant events from Australia's military past: One hundred years since the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux, France; the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic RAN and the 75th Anniversary of the Hellfire Pass and completion of the Thai-Burma Railway. Also on display is the story of local resident Tom Perger's family.

Tuesday Art Play

Next week will be our final Tuesday Art Play for term 2, this year.

We still have places available for the session with artist Tracey Smith. This session will run from 10.30am-11.15am.

Sessions have been designed to enrich creativity and encourage bonding between child and guardian, while taking the stress out of unrestricted art play.

Prepare to get messy as your little one flexes their creative muscle.

All materials will be provided, just be sure to wear your best art clothes. To book, phone: 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

If you were unable make term 2, sessions will be up and running for term 3 soon. For details phone 4976 6766.