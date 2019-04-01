'It's working': Mayor backs council infrastructure discount

Cr Desley O'Grady, Mayor Matt Burnett, Minister for Innovation and Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council's infrastructure charge discount was working as an incentive to encourage developers to the region.

Introduced in July last year, the Gladstone Regional Council offers a 50 per cent discount on infrastructure charges for non-residential projects within the priority infrastructure area.

Speaking at Future CQ, presented by CQUniversity, earlier this month Cr Burnett said the program was working.

"Now we've introduced incentives for developers ... we're prepared to take a hit on something we need, like aged care and education facilities," he said.

The project was brought in after fees obtained by the council from infrastructure charges for non-residential developments hit a 10-year low of $89,000 last year.

Cr Burnett said now the council was considering expanding the discount outside the priority infrastructure area.

"It's working," he said.

"Look at what's happening at Tannum Sands with the proposed retirement village where they just recently received bed allocations from the Federal Government."

The Tannum Sands retirement village, proposed for 75 Old Tannum Rd, is one of the projects eligible for the discount.

Ross Humphreys, managing director of Genbridge, a retirement management service involved in the project, said being eligible for the discount made the overall project more viable.