It’s up and Atem for Power

BASKETBALL: Port City Power Surge has signed former Adelaide 36ers NBL development player Atem Kuol Atem.

Atem is a 203cm forward with outstanding offensive versatility with play-making ability and will be a hard match-up because of his athleticism.

“I’m energised by the vision coach Brady Walmsley has for the team and I look forward to contributing all that my skills will allow,” Atem said.

“Queensland is home for me and this is a great opportunity to spend time playing in front of my family and friends.

“I understand that the team the coach has put together is going to be very competitive in the Queensland State League competition.”

Atem rebounds at a high rate and will add some muchneeded support in defence.

Atem spent last season in the BIGV competition with Shepparton Gators and averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game.

He joins Matt Hancock as the Power’s first two signings.