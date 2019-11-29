Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Atem Kuol Atem
Atem Kuol Atem
Sport

It’s up and Atem for Power

NICK KOSSATCH
29th Nov 2019 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Port City Power Surge has signed former Adelaide 36ers NBL development player Atem Kuol Atem.

Bring on the grand finals at Kev Broome Stadium

Gladstone Port City Power nominate new competition

Atem is a 203cm forward with outstanding offensive versatility with play-making ability and will be a hard match-up because of his athleticism.

“I’m energised by the vision coach Brady Walmsley has for the team and I look forward to contributing all that my skills will allow,” Atem said.

“Queensland is home for me and this is a great opportunity to spend time playing in front of my family and friends.

“I understand that the team the coach has put together is going to be very competitive in the Queensland State League competition.”

Atem rebounds at a high rate and will add some muchneeded support in defence.

Atem spent last season in the BIGV competition with Shepparton Gators and averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game.

He joins Matt Hancock as the Power’s first two signings.

More Stories

adelaide 36ers basketball queensland state championships port city power women queensland state league
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        premium_icon CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        News The donations are part of a national pledge to help communities make a difference locally.

        50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        premium_icon 50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        News IN THE market? 50 properties will open their doors this weekend.

        UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        News TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle...

        Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        premium_icon Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        News A last-minute cancellation left graduates with no way to get to their formal. Some...