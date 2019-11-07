It’s two days of soccer significance

SOCCER: Some Gladstone female and male players will represent the CQ Spirit colours with pride at the Australian Indigenous Football Championship in Brisbane.

Competition starts tomorrow with Spirit up against NT Yapas and NT Wha Whas in the women and men's games respectively at 1.10pm and 10.40am.

CQ Spirit founder and manager Kym Donald said there's a lot of Gladstone players.

"We've got a men's team consisting of 18 players and nine of those players are from Gladstone and nine from the surrounding areas, mostly from Rockhampton and one from Biloela," she said.

The 16-strong women's team is made up of 11 Gladstone players.

"It's a great opportunity for our Central Queensland indigenous footballers to represent our region," Donald said.

"I would just like to thank our sponsors and our mainsponsor is PWC.

"There's an awful lot of work that goes behind the scenes and it took 10 months to arrange and most of the expenses are funded fully through sponsors."

Gladstone players in the men's team are Jaleel Donald, Isaac Ghee, Bryce Martin, Jordon Donald, Isiah Ghee, Keagan Yasso, Baillee Yasso, Lachlan Ghee, Jai Ghee, Dylan Clarke.

The Gladstone women are Melissa Ghee, Grace Moore, Danika Renz, Naomi Taylor, Jacinta Sailor, Suue Moore, Shannae Saltner, Alana Sailor, Breeanna Beezley, Ebony Yasso, Nicole Smith.