Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

A STRUGGLING Calliope mother of four was overwhelmed with emotion on national television when she received a gift of $10,000.

The Today Show's Natalia Cooper visited Calliope woman Stacey Kington on Thursday after she was nominated by her friends for the Knock of Cash.

The footage of Stacy and her four children learning about their win is enough to send shivers up your spine. Holding her hand to her mouth, eyes welling up, Mrs Kington said, "it's tough for everyone at the moment but you just make do".

Natalia said Mrs Kington's friend Kat nominated her for the Knock of Cash segment on the Today Show.

With four children and an "unwell" husband, Mrs Kington said the family had struggled.

"This makes such a difference to a family like us," Mrs Kington said.

The Today Show shared the footage on its Facebook page, describing Stacy as a "wonderful mum".

"They have struggled with money over the last few months with a car recently breaking down. She lives week-to-week to support her family," they wrote. "She's such a deserving woman, we hope it makes a difference."

Each week The Today Show hands out $10,000 in the Knock of Cash to people in need.