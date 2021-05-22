‘It’s tough but it doesn’t stop us’

A desperate plea has gone out for more foster carers, after the numbers of children who couldn’t safely stay at home hit almost 11,600 last financial year.

A desperate plea has gone out for more foster carers, after the numbers of children who couldn’t safely stay at home hit almost 11,600 last financial year.

Queensland needs an extra 1000 foster carers to house the escalating numbers of vulnerable children being taken from their parents and all are being urged to open their homes.

Children's Minister Leanne Linard said there had been an increase in the need for foster carers last year as the stresses of the pandemic hit households and the numbers of children who couldn't safely stay at home hit nearly 11,600 in 2019-20 - more than 1000 more than the year before.

The revelation came as the Minister launched a new campaign calling on people from "all different walks of life" to come forward, including single, married, de facto and same-sex couples, and those with or without their own biological children.

Queensland Minister for Children and Youth Justice Leanne Linard. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"We have seen an increase, sadly, in children coming into the system during COVID," Ms Linard said.

"What we've seen is families who are already struggling, those struggles were exacerbated, whether that was through unemployment, whether that was through isolation, but we've seen more families coming into the system."

She said 1645 new foster families had registered last year, joining thousands already caring for children across the state, but "more are needed as the number of children requiring care increases".

Bryan Smith from Queensland Foster and Kinship Care

Queensland Foster and Kinship Care executive director Bryan Smith, who has fostered about 150 children with his wife Linda over 29 years, said foster and kinship carers were the "heart and soul of our child protection system".

"It's hard and tough but it doesn't stop us wanting to look after children, it becomes part of your soul," he said.

The push is accompanied with an advertising campaign featuring the real stories of foster carers who give insights into what it's like.

Those considering applying can call 1300 550 877 or visit www.qld.gov.au/fostercare

Originally published as 'It's tough but it doesn't stop us': Could you be a foster carer?