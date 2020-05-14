Cafe owner thankful for support after 'sleepless nights'

Jenny and Sarah Pugh are grateful for their loyal customers. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

A BOYNE Island takeaway shop has paid tribute to the community for supporting it through the COVID-19 situation.

MJs on Boyne has been able to trade during the restrictions offering takeaway orders only.

"It was a little bit nerve-wrecking and there were some sleepless nights at the start, trying to work out the best way to move forward," owner Jenny Pugh said.

"We value the tremendous support we have received from our customers and our local suppliers.

"It's times like these that you truly appreciate your local community."

Mrs Pugh said that ensuring the safety of staff and customers was paramount when introducing social distancing measures in the store.

"We have changed the way we do things and this means ensuring no customers can gather inside the shop or dining areas," she said.

"There is a barrier and long table in the doorway, and a system set up with the eftpos and food delivery to eliminate human contact as much as possible.

"We are just being really careful and it's all about protecting our staff because we work in proximity to each other."

Mrs Pugh and her daughter Sarah manage the shop together.

They are very proud of the way their staff have adapted to the new measures.

They employ 10 local casual staff and have ensured they are all up to date with the best hygiene practices and social distancing rules.

