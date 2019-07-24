It's time to reduce pup numbers

IF YOUR dog is pregnant or has loaded you with a litter of puppies, Gladstone Animal Rescue Group wants to help.

The group's Last Litter Program for dogs will attempt to reduce the number of unwanted pups and pregnant dogs in the region.

President of Gladstone Animal Rescue Group Judy Whicker said the program is a nationwide initiative.

"Hopefully it will cut down the number of litters that the Gladstone region could end up with,” she said.

The team at GARG will require the owner of the litter or dog to fill out a form and surrender the litter to the group once they have reached six weeks of age.

They will then desex the mother free of charge and rehome all of her puppies.

"All your puppies will be desexed microchipped, vaccinated, flea and worm treated and vet checked by a qualified vet before we find their forever homes,” Mrs Whicker said.

"You will then have your dog returned to you to enjoy life without the fear of unwanted pregnancies.”

The program is only available for dogs but the team at GARG hope to extend it to cats in the near future.

Contact Gladstone Animal Rescue Group on 0497292318.