BUILDING RESILIENCE: Luana Jemma held her Raise the Resilience workshop yesterday for ages 7-11.
BUILDING RESILIENCE: Luana Jemma held her Raise the Resilience workshop yesterday for ages 7-11. Matt Taylor GLA090619RAISE
It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

Jessica Perkins
10th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
SPARROW Kids Haven founder Luana Jemma held her Raise the Resilience workshop yesterday for young children, and it was a success.

The workshop teaches children aged 7-11 how to process certain emotions and how to develop resilience at a young age.

Luana said the children all seemed to have fun at yesterday's workshop.

"Based on how excited they all were when they ran out, they had a great time,” she said.

"It was interesting though, we had a mixed bag of kids ... we had absolute confidence and we had the shyest of shy.”

The tailor-made workshop involved a mixture of games and dancing activities suited to the children who attended.

"One of the activities involved listening to music and then getting the children to create a piece of art based on the emotions they experienced,” Luana said.

Luana said the majority of the children came in not knowing each other, and the activities helped the children get to know others and feel more comfortable.

Ava Cole, 9, said the workshop taught her the importance of being kind and reminded her to "breathe in and out to calm yourself down”.

Matilda Bartley, 8, said the workshop taught her to remain confident and to take deep breaths when experiencing certain emotions.

Luana aims to deliver more frequent workshops for children in the region this year.

