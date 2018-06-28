It's time to farewell art on fleet

COMING DOWN: Council's vacuum pressure machine hosted an artwork by Jenny Fournier. Jenny is pictured second from left with others involved in Art on Fleet , Richard Harvey, Jo Duke, Ben Hughes and John Yarrow.

D. Paddick

Art on Fleet closes

The de-mount of the Gladstone Region Art on Fleet artworks has begun, providing visitors and locals alike, with the chance for a final glimpse of this innovative local art exhibition.

Coordinated by the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and supported by the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund, Art on Fleet presented 17 new artworks, created by 15 local artists and hosted by selected council fleet vehicles.

The artworks travelled the region from Mt Larcom to Ubobo, Baffle Creek to Miriam Vale, Calliope to Gladstone and Tannum Sands and were installed on machines, vans and utilities.

They were also included in the 2018 Gladstone Harbour Festival Street Parade.

A welcome challenge for the artists, the project incorporated plenty of critical thinking as they prepared their works for vinyl installation specialists Gladstone Printing Services and Newprint HRG.

Call-out for submissions

The Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund is open for submissions during the Special Round in July.

Local arts and cultural groups or individuals are invited to apply for financial support of their short-term projects, which start after October 3.

There are six categories of funding including: Developing Regional Skills, Building Community Cultural Capacity, Regional Partnerships, Cultural Tourism, Concept Development and Contemporary Collections/ Stories.

Applications close at 4pm, July 31. Application forms and guidelines are available at council offices, libraries and venues.

An outcome example of a recent RADF supported project, Margaret Worthington Artist in Residence Shetland, continues at the Gallery and Museum, until August 18.

The gallery is open 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Registrations now open

The Gladstone Region's arts and cultural community is invited to Artlands Victoria.

The biennial event, which shines a national spotlight on Australia's regional arts, is this year presented by Regional Arts Victoria.

The Artlands Victoria tagline, Sharing Knowledge/ Traded Resources/ Exchanged Gifts at a Time of Ceremony and Gathering is taken from the chairperson of the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, Trent Nelson's welcome in the Dja Dja Wurrung Country Plan 2014-2034.

"Dja Dja Wurrung People learned much from land and shared their knowledge, traded resources and exchanged gifts with neighbouring clans and mobs during times of ceremony and gathering together to make special times," Mr Nelson said.

Held from October 10 - 18, in Bendigo and Castlemaine, Artlands Victoria registrations are now open online at https://regionalarts.com.au

For information, contact the gallery and museum on 49766766, email gragm@ gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit the website gragm.qld.gov.au