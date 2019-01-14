'It's time for you to man up': Dad caught in pawn fraud

A GLADSTONE man who pawned a stolen boat motor for cash has been told to "man up” and avoid a "life in jail”.

A GLADSTONE man who pawned a stolen boat motor for cash has been told to "man up” and avoid a "life in jail”.

A GLADSTONE man who pawned a stolen boat motor for cash has been told to "man up” and avoid a "life in jail”.

Jack McMillan appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court charged with several offences, including receiving tainted property and fraud.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said on June 19 the victim reported his black Suzuki 301 outboard motor stolen from his tinny at West Gladstone.

During police checks on June 25 it was discovered the motor had been pawned at 2nd Life Traders for $400.

McMillan signed his name on the documents. Defence lawyer June Pepito said it was not his client who stole the motor, but a friend.

Mr Pepito said his client was approached by "Caleb”, who told McMillan the motor was his father's and needed to sell it.

"He only got $50 from the sale,” Mr Pepito said. "He had no idea it was the subject of tainted property.”

Mr Pepito said the 21-year-old had a young daughter aged one.

Magistrate Brian Kucks noted McMillan was on a court order at the time of offending and did not appear at his last court mention.

"You have scant regard to anything remotely related to a court order,” Mr Kucks said.

McMillan, in custody as a result of his court order breaches, said he had not enjoyed his time behind bars.

"But all this paperwork in front of me shows me you're busting your guts to get into jail,” Mr Kucks replied.

McMillan was sentenced to six months and seven days' jail, wholly suspended for two years. For his previous offences McMillan has a release date in March.

Mr Kucks' advice was: "When you get out of there (jail), it's time for you to man up. Life in jail is not a career.”