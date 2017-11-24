It's time for Gladstone to 'light up' ahead of Christmas

IT'S the time for Gladstone residents to 'light up'.

Radio station 4CC and the Gladstone Regional Council are encouraging residents to participate in the 2017 Gladstone Lights Up competition.

Registration is open until November 30 with the voting period running from December 1-21. The best house will win $1000 just in time for Christmas.

Visit www.4cc.com.au/christmas-lights/enter-now to register.

Di and Dennis Kammholz winning light display.10 Glen Eden Drive Glen Eden. Mike Richards GLA221216WINNER

Meanwhile, the RACQ has warned Queenslanders of potential fire risks from Christmas lights and decorations this festive season.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton warned aged, faulty or incorrectly installed lights and electronic decorations posed a serious safety threat to families if basic safety checks were not performed each year.

"RACQ research shows 48 percent of home fires experienced by respondents were caused by electrical faults, so it's important people are vigilant as they begin to decorate their homes for Christmas," she said.

"There are some simple safety checks people should be doing each year to protect their home from potential fire.

"When setting up fairy lights and other electrical decorations, never overload power boards by piggy-backing double adaptors - only one item per socket should be used.

"It's also important to take a moment to inspect lights for any visible signs of damage to cords or plugs, as they can become frayed and broken after years of use or while in storage during the year.

"It's also essential all lights purchased have an Australian Standards label and are used for their correct purpose, for example, indoor lights should never be used outside."

Ms Clinton said the placement of Christmas lights should also be carefully considered, away from paper or other flammable decorations, and to not leave lights on unattended for long periods.