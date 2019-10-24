It’s tight at the top in Premier League

Daniel Green for Blue Devils in their Season 2, 2018 grand final match against Red Devils at Kev Broome Stadium.

BASKETBALL: It’s a tight race at the top of the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association Wednesday Premier League ladder.

Only three rounds remain between now and finals with Blue Devils and PCP sitting first and second respectively.

PCP bridged Blue Devils’ gap at the summit of the ladder to one point with a 66-51 victory this week.

Port City Power youngster Mitch Knight scored 20 points, level with Dylan Owen who drained four triples in his 20-point haul.

The evergreen Daniel Green top scored for Blue Devils with 20 points.

PCP and Blue Devils will meet again in the final round of the season on November 13 in a match that could determine top spot on the ladder.

Teams finishing inside the top two will receive a second bite of the cherry should they lose the opening game of the final series — expected to begin on November 20.

Wednesday’s other match saw Red Devils (fourth) defeat third-placed Devils White 57-53 with the result moving the Reds one point away from third.

Chris Stark scored 18 points for Red Devils while Jacob Owen got 19 for Devils White.

ROUND 13 RESULTS

PCP 66 (M Knight 20, D Owen 20, J Melaney 10) defeated Blue Devils 51 (D Green 20, T Robinson 10, B Knight 8)

Red Devils 57 (C Stark 18, H Bowden 16, C Tucker 8) defeated Devils White 53 (J Owen 19, R Prizeman 10, M Green 8).