It's tight at the top, but there are plenty of rounds left

OFF THE BITUMEN: Brett Kelly in round one of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsport Complex. He's one of several vying for top spot in the Super Street class in his Ford XB Hardtop.

OFF THE BITUMEN: Brett Kelly in round one of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsport Complex. He's one of several vying for top spot in the Super Street class in his Ford XB Hardtop. Matt Taylor GLA230219DRAG

MOTORSPORT: Super Street points leader, Gladstone's Brett Kelly said his competitive streak began almost to the day back in 2013 in the Street Car class.

And fast-track to this afternoon and evening in round two of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championships, Kelly hopes to break away in the Super Street from fellow contenders Jeff Harbeck (14 points) and Aidan Ferguson (nine).

Kelly is also equal leader in the overall ladder with Noel Smith (Super Comp), Laeith Skinner (Modified Bike) and Aaron Mckie in the Bike Twins.

"I got hooked pretty hard when I started racing Street Cars back in 2013,” Kelly said.

It's a take nothing for granted approach for Kelly, who has no regrets what he purchased a few years ago.

"I bought it as an unfinished car and got rid of the rust that it had,” he said.

Kelly said he received maximum points in the pre-nomination, qualifying and the final in the first round last month.

"It's pretty early in the year, but a good way to start,” he said.

CQDRA president Glenn Williams said this round will possibly paint a clearer picture of the leaders.

"This round will sort a few out in the Super Street and it'll see who's cars are the most consistent,” he said.

DETAILS

Gates Open 10am

Preliminary rounds 1-4.30pm

Heats from 5-10pm

Finals held at end of heats