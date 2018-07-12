Menu
LEFT FIELD: Musician Scott Foden performs as part of two-man Yeppoon band GDub with Allen Herbert and says they play music outside the mainstream.
News

It's the thrill of playing live for Yeppoon duo GDub

Julia Bartrim
by
12th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

SEASONED performer Scott Foden has been known to make up the words to his songs while on stage.

"Anthony Kiedis got away with it, and he's a multimillionaire," he joked, adding that lyrics had always been the hard bit for him whereas the music comes easy.

Singer and guitarist Foden is one half of reggae, roots and rock band GDub.

 

Drummer Allen Herbert is one half of Yeppoon band GDub.
The duo is rounded out by Allen Herbert, a talented and trained jazz drummer who has strayed from his roots.

The pair are based in Yeppoon but frequently make the trip down to Gladstone to perform.

Occasionally they'll head inland for gigs, a blast from the past for Foden, who grew up in Moura.

Foden started his music career in Moura with a brass band, playing drums before taking up the guitar.

He says Moura had no music scene back then and his family weren't especially musical.

"Mum was a choir singer, that was as far as it went," Foden said.

There must be someone in the family who has musical genes that I don't know about.

Foden and Herbert have played together for 15 years and have no plans to stop.

Foden said they love to play live and he doesn't see them putting out an album in the future.

"We're pretty modest, just happy to play live," he said.

"It's a thrill, we always have a great time, and end a gig high and laughing."

"We make an energetic show, it's music from left field.

"We don't do a lot of the mainstream stuff, we jam a lot and we make stuff up on the spot - during the song we'll wink or nod - play a new part.

Foden cites some of GDub's biggest influences as English band UB40, Kiwis, The Black Seeds, and Nick Cave.

Catch GDub at Tannum Sands Hotel Friday night and Rocky Glen Hotel Saturday night.

Gladstone Observer

