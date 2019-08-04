The 2019 Central Queensland Zone Championships were held at Harbour City BMX Club on Saturday, 3 August. PICTURED:

The 2019 Central Queensland Zone Championships were held at Harbour City BMX Club on Saturday, 3 August.

BMX: Harbour City BMX club president Bruce Crow is excited.

It's because of the success of the Central Queensland Zone Championship which attracted a total of 700 riders and spectators.

Crow said the state of the sport in Central Queensland could not be healthier.

"It's the most numbers we had at a CQ championship in the past five years and there are a lot of young professional riders," he said.

The Gladstone BMX club took out first place for a fourth successive year with Bundaberg second and Rockhampton rounding out the placings.

"Our club seems to bat well above its weight and credit must go to all of the CQ clubs," Crow said.

Among the Gladstone young guns were Paige Guymer who won the Superclass Women ahead of port city's comeback girl Krystal Brezigar.

With BMX an Olympic sport, Crow said events like these help riders reach such goals.

"I reckon there are a couple of kids in our club who are heading in that direction," Crow said.

"Toby and Ben Dunphy are two exceptionally talented young lads."

Crow said new members also impressed.

"We had new members in their first competition riding and some got milestones and good to see them stepping up to the next level," he said.

RESULTS

Mini Wheelers

Edward Meyer; James Meyer; Reid Silsby

Sprockets 5 & Under

Zayne Hawkins; Tariq Millar-Hoiberg

Sprockets 6 Boys

Joshua Cover; Jaxon Irving; Diaz Polo

Sprockets 6 Girls

Mylarnee Hawkins

Sprockets 7 Boys

Tyson Brezigar; Rhiess Crocker

Sprockets 7 Girls

Courtney Minter

8 Boys

2nd-Jaydyn Hawkins; 6th- Riley Girdler; 10th-Hayden Flower; 13th- Mitchell Kop

8 Girls

3rd-Lillie Page

9 Boys

1st-Zane Cosford; 10th- Kylan Minter

10 Boys

2nd-Charley Ryan; 5th-Preston Burridge; 8th- Nate Hennessy

8-10 Boys Cruiser

2nd- Charley Ryan; 4th- Zane Cosford; 6th- Jaydyn Hawkins

11 Boys

3rd- Rohan Townsend; 4th- Riley Flower; 5th- Ziggy Page; 7th- Bodi Robertson

11 Girls

2nd-Taniah Guymer

12 Boys

1st- Ben Dunphy; 4th- Joshua Harkin; 6th- Justin Dicker

11-12 Boys Cruiser

1st- Ben Dumphy; 2nd- Joshua Harkin

12 Girls

1st-Ava Potter

13 Boys

9th- Cobi Crocker

13 Girls

2nd-Mackenzie Ryan; 3rd- Mikaela Lee

14 Boys

3rd- Zach Smith; 4th- Darcy Ryan; 5th- Alec Magaric

13-14 Boys Cruiser

2nd-Cobi Crocker; 3rd- Darcy Ryan; 5th- Mackenzie Ryan

15 Boys

1st- Toby Dumphy; 2nd- Matthew Trezise; 4th- Dylan Carlyon

16 Girls

1st-Paige Guymer

16 Boys

3rd- Eli Lee

17-24 Men

4th- Ashley Millard

17-24 Boys Cruiser

1st-Jack Ryan; 2nd- Toby Dumphy; 3rd- Dylan Carlyon; 6th-Mitchell Hawkins

30-34 Men

2nd-Mitchell Hawkins

35-39 Men

1st Phill Brezigar

35-39 Men Cruiser

1st- Phill Brezigar; 3rd-Sheldon Cosford; 5th- Nathan Irving

30-39 Women

1st- Angela Potter

35-39 Women's Cruiser

1st- Angela Potter; 2nd- Briony Beales

40-44 Men

1st- Clint Jackson; 3rd- Dave Carlyon

40-44 Men Cruiser

4th- Stephen Girdler; 5th-David Carlyon

Superclass Men

5th- Toby Dumphy; 6th-Brad Silsby; 5th- Jack Ryan

Superclass Women

1st- Paige Guymer; 2nd- Krystal Brezigar