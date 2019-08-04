"It's the most numbers we had at a CQ championship"
BMX: Harbour City BMX club president Bruce Crow is excited.
It's because of the success of the Central Queensland Zone Championship which attracted a total of 700 riders and spectators.
Crow said the state of the sport in Central Queensland could not be healthier.
"It's the most numbers we had at a CQ championship in the past five years and there are a lot of young professional riders," he said.
The Gladstone BMX club took out first place for a fourth successive year with Bundaberg second and Rockhampton rounding out the placings.
"Our club seems to bat well above its weight and credit must go to all of the CQ clubs," Crow said.
Among the Gladstone young guns were Paige Guymer who won the Superclass Women ahead of port city's comeback girl Krystal Brezigar.
With BMX an Olympic sport, Crow said events like these help riders reach such goals.
"I reckon there are a couple of kids in our club who are heading in that direction," Crow said.
"Toby and Ben Dunphy are two exceptionally talented young lads."
Crow said new members also impressed.
"We had new members in their first competition riding and some got milestones and good to see them stepping up to the next level," he said.
RESULTS
Mini Wheelers
Edward Meyer; James Meyer; Reid Silsby
Sprockets 5 & Under
Zayne Hawkins; Tariq Millar-Hoiberg
Sprockets 6 Boys
Joshua Cover; Jaxon Irving; Diaz Polo
Sprockets 6 Girls
Mylarnee Hawkins
Sprockets 7 Boys
Tyson Brezigar; Rhiess Crocker
Sprockets 7 Girls
Courtney Minter
8 Boys
2nd-Jaydyn Hawkins; 6th- Riley Girdler; 10th-Hayden Flower; 13th- Mitchell Kop
8 Girls
3rd-Lillie Page
9 Boys
1st-Zane Cosford; 10th- Kylan Minter
10 Boys
2nd-Charley Ryan; 5th-Preston Burridge; 8th- Nate Hennessy
8-10 Boys Cruiser
2nd- Charley Ryan; 4th- Zane Cosford; 6th- Jaydyn Hawkins
11 Boys
3rd- Rohan Townsend; 4th- Riley Flower; 5th- Ziggy Page; 7th- Bodi Robertson
11 Girls
2nd-Taniah Guymer
12 Boys
1st- Ben Dunphy; 4th- Joshua Harkin; 6th- Justin Dicker
11-12 Boys Cruiser
1st- Ben Dumphy; 2nd- Joshua Harkin
12 Girls
1st-Ava Potter
13 Boys
9th- Cobi Crocker
13 Girls
2nd-Mackenzie Ryan; 3rd- Mikaela Lee
14 Boys
3rd- Zach Smith; 4th- Darcy Ryan; 5th- Alec Magaric
13-14 Boys Cruiser
2nd-Cobi Crocker; 3rd- Darcy Ryan; 5th- Mackenzie Ryan
15 Boys
1st- Toby Dumphy; 2nd- Matthew Trezise; 4th- Dylan Carlyon
16 Girls
1st-Paige Guymer
16 Boys
3rd- Eli Lee
17-24 Men
4th- Ashley Millard
17-24 Boys Cruiser
1st-Jack Ryan; 2nd- Toby Dumphy; 3rd- Dylan Carlyon; 6th-Mitchell Hawkins
30-34 Men
2nd-Mitchell Hawkins
35-39 Men
1st Phill Brezigar
35-39 Men Cruiser
1st- Phill Brezigar; 3rd-Sheldon Cosford; 5th- Nathan Irving
30-39 Women
1st- Angela Potter
35-39 Women's Cruiser
1st- Angela Potter; 2nd- Briony Beales
40-44 Men
1st- Clint Jackson; 3rd- Dave Carlyon
40-44 Men Cruiser
4th- Stephen Girdler; 5th-David Carlyon
Superclass Men
5th- Toby Dumphy; 6th-Brad Silsby; 5th- Jack Ryan
Superclass Women
1st- Paige Guymer; 2nd- Krystal Brezigar