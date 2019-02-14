The learnings at the very least will benefit the players

METEORIC RISE: Liana Radisic in action back in 2015 for Meteors. In just a few months, she will be off to Spain on an adventure of a life-time.

SOCCER: A group of young players from Gladstone will be exposed to world-class competition and training methods later this year.

Three teams - under-15 boys and girls and under-12 boys - will take part in the Donosti Cup International Youth Football Tournament in Spain and France from July 1-15.

LS Talents soccer coach Chris Engelbrecht attended the event in 2017 and said Spanish coaches had inquired then if Gladstone had any under-15 players who could be considered for a Pro Elite Scholarship Program to be held in week one of the tour.

Logos Contributed GLA140219DONOSTILOGO

Engelbrecht, who will be joined on the tour by Holland Park Hawks technical director Joe Fenech, said the opportunity was too good to pass up.

"The touring group of 2017 was only for aged U10, 11 and 12s," he said.

"I said that I'm touring again with players and asked if they could attend the camp and be assessed to see if they can secure scholarships."

The panel, which provides scholarships for players outside of Spain, agreed to Engelbrecht's proposal.

"I've got a choice and that's either two training sessions and three games against their top Premier League sides in the relevant age-groups or three training sessions and two games," Engelbrecht said.

"The games are one thing, but the training is gold."

Should a player secure a scholarship, it will be of a four-year duration which will cater for U16 players.

"You study business management with them and you have to board there for 10 months out of 12," Engelbrecht said.

Players will train six days a week and up to three hours per session. Engelbrecht said it would require total commitment but the rewards would be worth it.

"What they'll do with the scholarship is if they give you 50 per cent, then they'll look for a return in four years," he said.

That comes in a form of a contract and Engelbrecht said those youngsters who secure a 100 per cent scholarship are the "cream of the crop".

"They play one extra game each Sunday in front of Real Madrid coaches," he said.

"For our players, the message was clear; make sure they are fit, not our fit, but their fit.

"I've got some of these players training six days a week and putting in two hours a day before and after school with a big emphasis on footwork and fitness."

Engelbrecht emphasised the attributes that the coaches will look for in players are talent and skill and not size.

Gladstone's Maja and Liana Radisic, Tiaan Engelbrecht, Ryan Young, Lucas Beard, Keely Hooper, Jordan Lester and Billy Orth are among the U12 and U15 girls and boys players bound for the Spanish adventure.

"We are supporting fundraising prior to the tour to assist where we can," Engelbrecht said.