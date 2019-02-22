It's the first hit-out for fierce rivals at Albion Park

BATTLE LINES: Front to back Valleys: Nate Jack, Laylah Zecchini, Hunter Berry, Elijah Tuitpou, Lilli Marker, Amber Trotter (JUNIORS) and Jack Wilson and Adrian Trotte (SENIORS). Front to back Wallabys: Cooper Crossman, Haime Attard, Braxon Attard, Kai Crossman, Talara Howarth, Terrick Law, Aidyn Cannon, Jack Hunter (JUNIORS) and Stephanie Burns, Jacob Campbell and Sean Collins (SENIORS).

BATTLE LINES: Front to back Valleys: Nate Jack, Laylah Zecchini, Hunter Berry, Elijah Tuitpou, Lilli Marker, Amber Trotter (JUNIORS) and Jack Wilson and Adrian Trotte (SENIORS). Front to back Wallabys: Cooper Crossman, Haime Attard, Braxon Attard, Kai Crossman, Talara Howarth, Terrick Law, Aidyn Cannon, Jack Hunter (JUNIORS) and Stephanie Burns, Jacob Campbell and Sean Collins (SENIORS). Matt Taylor GLA200219LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Today will be a full day of pre-season action in the ninth Annual Club Challenge between Gladstone Wallabys and Gladstone Valleys.

Action starts with the under-6 games at 8am through to the senior women and men at 2.10pm and 3.30pm at Albion Park as Wallabys attempt to retain the trophy the club won for the first time last year.

Gladstone Wallabys' Sean Collins moved to Gladstone from Newcastle last year and said the atmosphere and environment at the club has been inviting.

"Pre-season has been great and we have been getting good numbers," he said.

"We have got a few old and new faces."

Of the players to look out for is gun lock Willy Yeti Waia and Collins said there are others.

"We have Matt Baker in the halves and Jamie Powell, who plays at full-back and dummy half and Ashley Dodd who has been full on playing in the indigenous carnival and nines recently," Collins said.

"Our plan is to go back-to-back."

Valleys' second-rower Jack Wilson has played for the club since U6 level and is in his fifth year of seniors.

The 24-year-old said rivalry between Wallabys and Valleys is as healthy as it has ever been.

"We are definitely very keen to have a run and we have been hit with a fair bit of fitness work over the pre-season," Wilson said.

"Jayden Richards is one of the players to watch at second row."

Valleys' Junior Rugby League president Steve Marker said it's a win-win for both clubs.

"The Annual Challenge is a great opportunity for the two proud local clubs to have a run around before we get into the full season and more importantly raise some much needed funds for the season ahead," he said.

"A lot of hard work goes into these days with all proceeds going back into the local kids that are involved in these two clubs."