It's the final(s) fling of summer sports in Gladstone

PITCH IS THE KEY: Yaralla White capt Kane Jarvis (reserves), and B-grade players, Grady Howard from BITS Green and captain of Calliope Ross Rideout (B-grade), are all playing grand finals or for a spot in the deciders this weekend.

ITS A MASSIVE weekend for a few cricket and softball teams with grand final commitments.

Red Sox and Blue Jays meet in the men's softball decider today at 4pm and the women's final is between Bleats and Telfords at 6.30pm.\

Nigel Jones from Red Sox, Michael Ludkin from Blue Jays are looking forward to this weekend's grand final in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA280319SOFT

Yaralla White and BITS Green have already booked their spots in the reserve and B-grade grand finals respectively tomorrow at 9.30am.

The Glen Black and BITS Gold will fight for a grand final berth today in the reserves semi-final at noon at Sun Valley.

BITS Green's grand final opponents will either be Calliope or The Glen Gold and these team play at noon in Calliope.

Christine Heisner and Chelsea Fanning are looking forward to softball grand finals this weekend. Matt Taylor GLA290319SOFT

All players from both codes will look up to the skies as showers and storms are forecast today and tomorrow.

Yaralla White opening bowler Kane Jarvis expects to meet The Glen Black in tomorrow's decider.

"They started the year really strong and we came home strong and having a week off for us is a big advantage," he said.

He said The Glen Black - should it make the final - has opening batsman Glen Stanton-Cook as a threat.

"I'm ready to go and confident," Jarvis said. BITS Green all-rounder Grady Howard predicts his team will play The Glen Gold tomorrow.

But to counter today's opponent is the focus. "We've been in some good form and we have a few guys in form with Scott Pitt and all-rounder Joe Marsh and Lucas Hall is a chance to play," Howard said.

Calliope captain Ross Rideout hopes experience will count in today's game against The Glen Gold.

"We're hitting some form and have experience with Bruce Gibbs and Russell Williams," Rideout said.

Red Sox' player Nigel Jones accepts that his softball team is the underdog against the Michael Ludkin-led Blue Jays.

"We have to play at our very best to win," Jones, 49, said.

"Even though the men's is just a two-team competition, the intensity lifts but we all play in the spirit of the game."

Jones explained how Red Sox originated. "I got a bunch of older players and got them off their arse and we're definitely the older team," Jones laughed.

He said Red Sox pitcher Anton Smith will be key in the game. Ludkin would love to see a big crowd this afternoon and tonight.

"It's going to be exciting and hopefully all the junior players will come out and watch," he said. Telfords' Christine Heisner has been in many deciders and nerves will be kept at bay ahead of the clash against Chelsea Fanning's Bleats.

"There's a lot of experience in our team and we have seven of our 13 players who have played in grand finals," Heisner said.

"But you never know what to expect and you can go neck-and-neck all season and come the grand final, all it takes is for a team to pitch or bat well."

Heisner said her strength is in the outfield and she keeps her arm warm and a stretch it 'in case a piece of play comes that may decide the game come'.

Fanning said previous encounters between the teams have been close and key players include Kylie Nufer and Mel Donald.

"I'm expecting a good game and we'll target the Telfords' younger players," she said.