It’s target time as shooters aim for targets over weekend

Samuel Draper of Gladstone takes aim during the North Burnett Field Archers' traditional weekend on Saturday August 3, 2019.

ARCHERY: Some 70 shooters from across Queensland will showcase their top-class skills at the Queensland state titles today and tomorrow.

The event will be held at the Gladstone Field Archers precinct next to Awoonga Dam and club secretary Steve Wyatt said there would be various formats of competition.

"The format for the event is that there will be 30 3D targets shot today and 20 3D targets shot on tomorrow," he said.

"The targets are arranged in a bush setting on a course that allows the archer to shoot the target, score arrows, collect the arrows and move onto the next target.

"There are 10 targets per range with distances varying from 5.5m to almost 50m."

For the scoring, there is a 10-point circle, eight-point zone and five points for the rest of the target.

These points get collated and are submitted to the official scorer at the end of the day.

The competitors head out on ranges in groups consisting of both local and non-local archers.

The top scores an archer could achieve are 300 for Saturday and 200 for Sunday.

Wyatt said they were expecting about 20 Gladstone Field Archers to compete.

Competition starts today at 8am and ranges open on Sunday from 7am, with the top-10 shootout for both recurve and compound divisions expected to take place about 1.30pm tomorrow.

Presentations will follow the completion of the top-10 shootout.

"All our Gladstone archers will be doing their best shooting against some very high-profile archers who have competed on the national and international stage," Wyatt said.

"The state titles for 3DAAA are a sanctioned shoot and all scores on sanctioned shoots go towards the archers' overall yearly score.

"When competing in the national competition at the end of the year, the shooters' accumulated score across the year will help towards winning the trophy (for) Shooter of the Year."

This weekend's competition shoot will determine the archers who are the Queensland state title winners for 3DAAA for 2019.

