It's sell or close for councillor after a decade in business

TIME'S UP: Limestone Clothing owner Desley O'Grady with awards collected by the store over the years. Brenda Strong GLA310713LIME

LIMESTONE Clothing at Calliope may be coming to the end of an era as the business's lease nears its end.

Store owner and Gladstone Region Council councillor Desley O'Grady has run the business with the help of her daughter, who will soon be moving overseas.

"With her leaving I don't have time to run the store myself," Cr O'Grady said.

She said with the lease due to expire on December 31 she hoped to see the business passed on to new owners.

"Someone's offered to buy the (embroidery) machines off me but I don't want to split the business up."

Cr O'Grady said that when Limestone Clothing opened on December 14 in 2007 it was the first store in town to offer embroidery and merchandise clothing, and the business had built a loyal customer base over the years.

"I believe whoever takes on the business will be very successful, and you can grow the business much more than what I've done as well, there's so many other opportunities," Ms O'Grady said.

"My exit plan was 10 years so I'm only really a year after my exit plan strategy.

"I just feel sad for my customers. I suppose.

"A lot of our customers have been with us the whole 11 years ... I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and staff over the years for giving me the gift of a successful business."

Cr O'Grady said her councillor duties now demanded her time and Limestone Clothing would be closed from December 29 unless it was sold.

"I have been working hard and enthusiastically on helping the residents and ratepayers of the region," she said.