'It's a golden road ahead': Families embrace teens' first milestone

PROUD DAY: Tannum Sands State High School graduate Xian Myers, 17, with parents Noey and Brett Myers. Inset: Tannum Sands State High School graduates twins Ella and Harrison Osborn.

PROUD DAY: Tannum Sands State High School graduate Xian Myers, 17, with parents Noey and Brett Myers. Inset: Tannum Sands State High School graduates twins Ella and Harrison Osborn. Caroline Tung

A MIRIAM Vale family's 14-year teaching adventure overseas has ended with a graduation as schoolies celebrations kick off.

Tannum Sands State High School graduate Xian Myers, 17, attended the ceremony with his parents Brett and Noey Myers yesterday.

The Myers family returned to Gladstone two years ago after living abroad and volunteering in the education sector in South Korea and Malaysia.

Proud parents Tammy and Jonathan Smulders with son Brodie, 17, a graduate of Tannum Sands State High School. Caroline Tung

"We're very excited actually. (Xian's) tried very hard and now we know that there's so many opportunities open for him" Mr Myers said.

"It's a golden road ahead for him and we're sure he'll do very well and succeed."

Xian was born in South Korea. The family lived there for 14 years and also two years in Malaysia, before returning home.

While overseas, the Myers taught teachers how to make teaching materials from recycled items.

"(Travel) has really been successful in opening the kids' eyes to see that we're international citizens," Mr Myers said.

Xian plans to work as a fruit picker to save money before completing higher studies.

Xian's fellow students, twins Ella and Harrison are also excited about their futures.

Tannum Sands State High School graduates Ella and Harrison Osborn. Caroline Tung

The pair are the children of the school's deputy principal Anna Osborn.

"(Schoolies is) going to be a really good celebration of what we've been through in the last 12 years," Ella said.

"It feels like freedom, we can choose what we want to do now," Harrison said.

Fellow schoolie Brodie Smulders, 17, has big plans for the end-of-school celebration.

"I'm going to stay here with my mates and we're going camping in a few weeks in Boynedale," he said.

"After finishing school, I'm hoping to join the police force in Brisbane. My uncle is in the police force.

"I'm looking to move on and go some place bigger."

Brodie's parents Tammy and Jonathan were emotional following their son's graduation.

"We're extremely proud of Brodie," Jonathan said.

"His mum Tammy has been in tears all day.

"We can't believe 18 years has gone so fast.

"We still remember taking him home from the hospital."