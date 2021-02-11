Kygrios emotional after insane comeback

The cardiac king is back.

Nick Kyrgios has done the impossible of coming back from two-sets-to-one down when he appeared ready to blow after a series of early outbursts.

It was on the brink that Kyrgios rediscovered his composure and venom.

Having defended two match points in the fourth set, Kyrgios blew up again at the chair umpire at the start of the fifth set before catching fire to peel off three straight service games.

It gave him a 3-1 lead and he never looked back.

Kyrgios even had match point on Humbert's serve at 5-4, but was forced to serve it out.

It was pure madness when he ended it with a boom serve out wide that Humbert was unable to return.

The crowd on John Caine Arena gave created the most intense atmosphere seen at the Aussie Open this year when they erupted.

Kyrgios fell to the floor after Humbert's return sailed wide and held his head in his hands.

He was shaking his head like he could not believe what he'd just done before he embraced Ugo Humbert on his side of the net,

Kyrgios admitted he was emotional when speaking after the match.

"Honestly, if you were in my head, I actually was just thinking about all the s*** I was going to cop if I lost that matc," he said.

"Honestly, I don't know how I did that. I don't even know what to say, I'm lost for words honestly. That is one of the craziest matches I've ever played."

He said his recent love affair with the John Caine Arena helped get him over the line.

"It was a strange match, like, if you were inside my head there were some dark thoughts," he said.

"But that tends to be my career and I live to fight another day."

