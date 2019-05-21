'It's rewarding': Volunteer talks about time on Quoin Island

SAFE HAVEN: Carly Seebacher has been volunteering at the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation centre for three years now.

CARLY Seebacher was out on a boat in Gladstone's harbour three years ago when she found an injured turtle that needed rescuing.

It was then she discovered the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and has been volunteering ever since.

This week is National Volunteers Week, which recognises the generous contribution of volunteers, like Miss Seebacher, to the nation.

"I love animals and I love turtles. It's just good to give something back to something that can't help itself," Miss Seebacher said.

As the name suggests, QITRC is a not for profit rehabilitation centre for turtles dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of ill and injured sea turtles.

On a typical day volunteering she will head over to Quoin Island in the morning, help prepare food for the turtles, do observations of their weights, help clean the turtles and scrub clean the turtle tanks.

"It's not glamorous and quite smelly, but it's rewarding," she said.

"It is nice to see them go back to the ocean. It's good to be a part of the whole process."

Although the work is very rewarding Miss Seebacher said there were some challenges.

"It is sad when you find one that you really warm to and it doesn't make it, but that's the nature of it," she said.

Apart from getting to spend time on an island surrounded by turtles, the new friendships made through volunteering were also key to Miss Seebacher.

"It's nice being part of a little community of like-minded (people) and being hands-on with the turtles is great."

She recommended anyone who had time the time to consider volunteering with QITRC.

"You get a boat ride across the harbour to volunteer on an island with turtles," she said.

"It doesn't get much better than that."

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact turtles@quoinislandretreat.com.au for more information.