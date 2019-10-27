It’s rest time of sorts for Gladstone’s runners

RUNNING: Months of training and preparation paid off for Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum runners at the Blackall 100 on October 19.

Wildrunners Tannum Sands Club member Raina Gallagher finished second in the female 50-59 category in the 50km class.

Tonya McCracken going through her paces

"Twelve weeks of training and getting up at 5am each Saturday as well as elevation training at Kroombit Tops and Mt Larcom was part of it," Gallagher said.

"To finish second was great and that's what I had trained to do."

Gallagher finished the race in 7hr; 00min; 51sec.

She "warmed down" in Saturday's Lake Awoonga Adventure Race, a mini-triathlon that consists of a bike ride, kayak and trail run.

"A lot of us will also train for the Gold Coast Marathon, Noosa Marathon and the Brisbane Trail Ultra," Gallagher said.

Gallagher's clubmate Tonya McCracken was just relieved to complete the 50km race and she did it in 7hr; 38min; 20sec and was 24th in the 40-49 women.

"I have nothing planned now for the rest of the year but will get ready for a few events next year," she said.

Others from the Wildrunners Tannum Sands Club who fared well were Helen Rolfe (5th, 100km, 40-49), Brian Galea (1st, 50km, 40-49), Courtney Hallinan (5th, 50km, 20-29), Sarah Bell (5th, 50km, 50-59), Kate Danby (6th, 50km, 50-59).

Craig Watson finished 47th in the 100km category for men aged 40-49.

See all results on the Blackall 100 website.