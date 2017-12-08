Menu
IT'S OVER: Electoral Commission declares Callide and Burnett

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Andrew Powell, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce and Cr Peter Masters at the intersection of Drynan Dr and Dawson Hwy in Calliope.
Chris Lees
Andrew Thorpe
THE ELECTORAL Commission of Queensland has finally declared results in the seats of Callide and Burnett.

The LNP has claimed victory in both seats.

Colin Boyce will take over from former deputy premier Jeff Seeney, while incumbent MP Stephen Bennett has retained Burnett with one of the biggest swings to the LNP in the state.

The declarations were made yesterday evening, making Callide and Burnett some of the last seats in the state to be decided, despite being relatively comfortable victories for the conservative party.

The two men will be seated on the Opposition benches as LNP leader Tim Nicholls has just conceded defeat to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Topics:  burnett callide colin boyce gladstone votes 2017 qld election 2017 stephen bennett

Gladstone Observer
