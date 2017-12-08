IT'S OVER: Electoral Commission declares Callide and Burnett

THE ELECTORAL Commission of Queensland has finally declared results in the seats of Callide and Burnett.
The LNP has claimed victory in both seats.
Colin Boyce will take over from former deputy premier Jeff Seeney, while incumbent MP Stephen Bennett has retained Burnett with one of the biggest swings to the LNP in the state.
The declarations were made yesterday evening, making Callide and Burnett some of the last seats in the state to be decided, despite being relatively comfortable victories for the conservative party.
The two men will be seated on the Opposition benches as LNP leader Tim Nicholls has just conceded defeat to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
