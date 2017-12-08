IT'S OVER: Electoral Commission declares Callide and Burnett

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Andrew Powell, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce and Cr Peter Masters at the intersection of Drynan Dr and Dawson Hwy in Calliope.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Andrew Powell, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce and Cr Peter Masters at the intersection of Drynan Dr and Dawson Hwy in Calliope. Matt Harris

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE ELECTORAL Commission of Queensland has finally declared results in the seats of Callide and Burnett.

The LNP has claimed victory in both seats.

Colin Boyce will take over from former deputy premier Jeff Seeney, while incumbent MP Stephen Bennett has retained Burnett with one of the biggest swings to the LNP in the state.

The declarations were made yesterday evening, making Callide and Burnett some of the last seats in the state to be decided, despite being relatively comfortable victories for the conservative party.

The two men will be seated on the Opposition benches as LNP leader Tim Nicholls has just conceded defeat to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Read the full story here.